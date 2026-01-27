Nitish Kumar Unveils Ambitious Development Projects in Madhubani
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched development projects worth Rs 391 crore in Madhubani. These include 101 new projects and 294 inaugurations, focusing on infrastructure like roads and industrial areas. Kumar emphasized timely completion to enhance regional development, particularly through the Jeevika initiative for rural empowerment.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar initiated a series of development projects valued at approximately Rs 391 crore in Madhubani district as part of his 'Samridhi Yatra' on Tuesday. The projects aim to bolster the region's infrastructure and economic viability significantly.
In a directive from the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar laid foundation stones for 101 new projects totaling Rs 298 crore and inaugurated 294 completed projects worth Rs 93 crore. Among these is the Mithila Haat Phase-II development, located at the Araria Sangram gram panchayat in the Jhanjharpur block.
Nitish Kumar further discussed ongoing infrastructure projects, including an interstate bus terminal and roads in Madhubani. The government's focus extends to developing industrial hubs and promoting tourism, particularly through projects like Phulhar Sthan, aimed at attracting tourists to historical sites.
