Tragedy in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Untimely Death in Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, 66, along with four others, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in Pune, Maharashtra. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow at this loss, noting Pawar's dedication to farmer welfare and public service.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed profound sorrow over the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. Highlighting Pawar's lifelong commitment to serving farmers and the nation, Sai called the loss 'irreparable.'
In a heartfelt post on social media platform 'X,' Sai conveyed his condolences in Hindi, referencing Pawar's significant contributions and the void his death leaves in Maharashtra's political sphere.
The accident occurred during a plane landing near Baramati in Pune, Maharashtra. Authorities reported the sudden tragedy, leaving voids not only for families but also within the state's governance. Sai extended his tributes to those deceased, hoping for peace and strength for the grieving families.
