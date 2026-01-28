Maharashtra Mourns: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash. A state mourning of three days was announced. Pawar, known for his administrative acumen, left an irreplaceable void. High-ranking officials mourned his loss, acknowledging his contributions to the state's progress.
- Country:
- India
The state of Maharashtra plunged into grief on Wednesday following the sudden demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash near Pune. The incident claimed the lives of Pawar and four others, casting a shadow over Maharashtra's political landscape.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed disbelief, calling Pawar not just a colleague but a dear friend. He announced a government holiday on January 28 and a three-day state mourning to honor Pawar's legacy. Pawar was celebrated for his deep understanding of Maharashtra's issues and his visionary leadership.
Leaders across the political spectrum, including BJP's Ashish Shelar and Ravindra Chavan, voiced their sorrow. They highlighted Pawar's dedication to Maharashtra's progress and his significant roles in critical sectors like irrigation and energy. The political stalwart's death leaves a void that officials say is irreplaceable, both for the state and for those who knew him personally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death: Maharashtra govt announces three-day state mourning.
Political Reunions: NCP's Internal Dynamics and Maharashtra's Power Play
Mumbai court discharges NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal in money laundering case linked to Maharashtra Sadan construction deal.
NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam
Political Dynamics in Maharashtra Municipal Corporations: NCP (SP) Holds the Key