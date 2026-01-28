Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash. A state mourning of three days was announced. Pawar, known for his administrative acumen, left an irreplaceable void. High-ranking officials mourned his loss, acknowledging his contributions to the state's progress.

Updated: 28-01-2026 13:03 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Maharashtra plunged into grief on Wednesday following the sudden demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash near Pune. The incident claimed the lives of Pawar and four others, casting a shadow over Maharashtra's political landscape.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed disbelief, calling Pawar not just a colleague but a dear friend. He announced a government holiday on January 28 and a three-day state mourning to honor Pawar's legacy. Pawar was celebrated for his deep understanding of Maharashtra's issues and his visionary leadership.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including BJP's Ashish Shelar and Ravindra Chavan, voiced their sorrow. They highlighted Pawar's dedication to Maharashtra's progress and his significant roles in critical sectors like irrigation and energy. The political stalwart's death leaves a void that officials say is irreplaceable, both for the state and for those who knew him personally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

