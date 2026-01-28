Maharashtra Mourns: Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy

The state of Maharashtra plunged into grief on Wednesday following the sudden demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash near Pune. The incident claimed the lives of Pawar and four others, casting a shadow over Maharashtra's political landscape.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed disbelief, calling Pawar not just a colleague but a dear friend. He announced a government holiday on January 28 and a three-day state mourning to honor Pawar's legacy. Pawar was celebrated for his deep understanding of Maharashtra's issues and his visionary leadership.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including BJP's Ashish Shelar and Ravindra Chavan, voiced their sorrow. They highlighted Pawar's dedication to Maharashtra's progress and his significant roles in critical sectors like irrigation and energy. The political stalwart's death leaves a void that officials say is irreplaceable, both for the state and for those who knew him personally.

(With inputs from agencies.)