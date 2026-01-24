Political Reunions: NCP's Internal Dynamics and Maharashtra's Power Play
Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, asserts that NCP's two factions will reunite, with Ajit Pawar rejoining the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The factions, contesting under Sharad Pawar's leadership, merged for elections. Deputy CM Shinde expresses dissatisfaction with BJP over BMC's mayoral decision, impacting Maharashtra's political landscape.
In a political twist in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has predicted a reconciliation between the two factions of the NCP, suggesting that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will eventually return to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Raut claims both NCP factions, contesting under the 'clock' symbol, indicate a merger under Sharad Pawar's leadership for the upcoming local elections. This reunion aligns with Ajit Pawar's emotional ties with his family.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly dissatisfied with the BJP over the mayoral post in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a symbolic position reflecting political power, despite the BJP's success in recent civic elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
