Political Reunions: NCP's Internal Dynamics and Maharashtra's Power Play

In a political twist in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has predicted a reconciliation between the two factions of the NCP, suggesting that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will eventually return to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Raut claims both NCP factions, contesting under the 'clock' symbol, indicate a merger under Sharad Pawar's leadership for the upcoming local elections. This reunion aligns with Ajit Pawar's emotional ties with his family.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly dissatisfied with the BJP over the mayoral post in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a symbolic position reflecting political power, despite the BJP's success in recent civic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)