India: A Global Bridge in Turbulent Times

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India's pivotal role on the global stage, acting as a mediator amid complex international conflicts. During a joint parliamentary session, she underscored the nation's balanced foreign policy and its swift progression on the developmental path despite global challenges.

Amidst evolving global equations, India has acted as a dependable bridge, garnering trust even from conflicting nations. President Murmu praised India's consistent priority on balance, impartiality, and humanitarian actions, alongside its strong resolve of 'India First.'

Emphasizing India's active engagement within various global platforms, Murmu noted India's initiatives, such as Operation Sagar Bandhu, and its leadership in BRICS. The upcoming Global AI Impact Summit is also cited as a major upcoming endeavor to boost international cooperation.

