HAL's Bold Push into Civil Aviation with SuperJet 100 and Dhruv Helicopters

Public sector aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is set to locally produce SuperJet 100 aircraft within the next three years, announced company CMD DK Sunil at a recent press conference. The initiative is part of HAL's strategic push to grow its civil aviation revenue share from 4-5% to 25% within a decade.

HAL has inked an agreement with Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to kick-start SJ100 aircraft production. The goal is to swiftly deploy these jets for regional connectivity, with prospects for leasing 10 to 20 aircraft from Russia in immediate flyaway condition. The SJ100s will cater to an anticipated demand of over 200 units locally.

Furthermore, HAL is ramping up its helicopter lineup, supplying 10 Dhruv New Generation choppers to Pawan Hans Ltd for ONGC's offshore work, and fulfilling orders from BSF. In financial terms, HAL reported Rs 31,000 crore revenue last year, with a projected growth of 7-8% for the current fiscal.

