Orban Intensifies Anti-Ukrainian Rhetoric Ahead of Elections
Viktor Orban has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, refusing to support Ukraine’s war efforts ahead of Hungarian elections. He portrays the election as a choice between war and peace, countering support for Ukraine. Orban also plans a national petition to reject EU financial assistance to Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:28 IST
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has intensified his critical stance against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, refusing support for Kyiv's war efforts.
Orban's comments come ahead of pivotal April elections, where he frames the contest as a decision between war and peace.
The Hungarian leader rejects portraying Ukraine as deserving of financial aid, planning a national petition against it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aekyam Takes Center Stage at Global Innovation Awards
Spain Rejects Trump's 'Board of Peace' Initiative
UN Experts Warn of Systematic Forced Labour Targeting Minorities in China
From Wartime Lifeline to Heritage Hub: The Transformation of Pangsau Pass
Door Wars: New ICE Memo Sparks Immigration Policy Debate