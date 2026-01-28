Last Message: A Tragic Flight's Untold Story
Shambhavi Pathak, co-pilot of a crashed flight carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, sent a final message to her grandmother. The Learjet 45 from Mumbai to Baramati tragically crashed, killing all aboard. Shambhavi, a talented pilot trained in New Zealand, had a close bond with her grandmother.
In a tragic turn of events, Shambhavi Pathak, the co-pilot of a doomed flight carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, sent one last unexpected 'good morning' message to her grandmother before takeoff. The Learjet 45 aircraft tragically crashed near Baramati airport, claiming the lives of five people on board.
Among the deceased were Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak, flight attendant Pinky Mali, Pawar's Personal Security Officer Vidip Jadhav, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar himself. Trained in New Zealand, Shambhavi was the daughter of a retired Air Force pilot, and her bond with her grandmother was notably cherished.
Pathak's grandmother, residing in Gwalior, expressed shock upon receiving her granddaughter's unexpected message. Shambhavi's memory endures among her family and community, highlighting the profound personal loss amid this aviation tragedy. The crash occurred as Pawar was en route to a Zilla Parishad election campaign event.
