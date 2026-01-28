Left Menu

Rangsons and Exide Energy Partner with GTTC for Skill Development

Rangsons Aerospace and Exide Energy have signed strategic MoUs with GTTC to hire 600 skill-trained graduates. This aligns with industry demands for skilled professionals in trades like CNC operations and engineering. The initiative also involves partnerships with businesses to enhance advanced manufacturing and engineering skills, strengthening industry-academic ties.

Rangsons Aerospace and Exide Energy, leading firms in their industries, have signed key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) to employ a combined total of 600 students skilled in industry-specific trades.

This collaboration reflects the industry's shift towards hiring graduates who are trained in advanced, industry-oriented skills. It underscores the commitment to closing the workforce gap, specifically in areas such as CNC operations, design engineering, and non-destructive testing.

The MoUs were formalized at GTTC's Alumni Meet in Rajajinagar, attended by Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil. The partnerships aim to integrate educational training with industry requirements, offering students seamless transitions into professional roles.

