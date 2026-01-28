Left Menu

Before the Tragedy: Ajit Pawar's Helicopter Tale

Ajit Pawar recounted a tense helicopter journey amid bad weather alongside Devendra Fadnavis and Uday Samant. Pawar humorously described his fears during the flight, emphasizing Fadnavis's calmness due to previous experiences. The anecdote resurfaced after Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:09 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash, but a light-hearted anecdote he shared about a helicopter scare has resurfaced on social media.

In July 2024, Pawar was flying to Gadchiroli with fellow politicians Devendra Fadnavis and Uday Samant amid severe weather conditions. While visibly nervous, Pawar noted Fadnavis's unruffled demeanor, even joking about having faced similar situations before.

Pawar's recount of the flight during a public event has drawn attention due to his untimely death, reminding audiences of his humor and camaraderie with state leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

