Gadchiroli Police Establish Mobile Assistance Centre to Counter Naxal Menace

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district quickly set up an assistance center in a remote area with Maoist history. This move, including strategic deployment, aims to boost development and curb left-wing extremism by 2026, bridging a gap between the tribes and authorities to ensure security and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster security and promote development, police in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, have swiftly established an assistance center in a remote village notorious for Maoist activity. Officials confirmed the center's establishment within 24 hours on Saturday, signaling a stronger governmental presence in the heavily-forested region.

The new outpost, situated in Binagunda near the Chhattisgarh border, aims to curb Maoist insurgency by 2026. Superintendent of Police Neelotpal stated that the district's notorious left-wing extremism is dwindling, with only nine armed Naxalites remaining. The center marks a strategic victory, reinforcing police presence in a once Maoist-dominated zone.

Over 1,000 commandos and bomb squads facilitated the center's rapid construction, coupled with logistical support involving heavy machinery. The initiative promises to secure infrastructure projects like the Gundenur bridge and mobile towers, crucial for connecting this isolated region to essential services. This marks the tenth security post since 2023, signaling a steadfast commitment to eradicating the security vacuum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

