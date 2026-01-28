Left Menu

Delhi High Court Scrutinizes Ban on Embryo Adoption Under ART Act

The Delhi High Court has directed the government to respond to a PIL challenging the ban on adopting pre-existing frozen embryos under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021. The PIL, filed by IVF specialist Dr. Aniruddha Malpani, questions the fairness and constitutionality of this regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:59 IST
Delhi High Court Scrutinizes Ban on Embryo Adoption Under ART Act
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Centre, the Health Ministry, and the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board to address concerns raised in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the prohibition on adopting pre-existing frozen embryos, as dictated by the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021. The Division Bench, comprising Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Tejas Karia, has requested a response from the Union government within six weeks, with further hearings set for April 27. Representing the petitioner was Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, with the PIL submitted by advocate Mohini Priya.

The legal challenge comes from IVF expert Dr. Aniruddha Narayan Malpani, contesting specific sections of the ART Act, 2021 that prevent infertile couples from voluntarily and consensually donating frozen embryos to each other. The petition criticizes this absolute prohibition, contrasting it with the law's allowance of double-donor IVF, where no genetic link exists with the child. It argues that the distinction between the two practices lacks logical grounding and infringes upon the constitutional right to equality under Article 14.

In his plea, Dr. Malpani also appeals to Article 21, maintaining that reproductive choices are integral to one's right to life, dignity, and personal freedom. He asserts that unjustly restricting legally and ethically overseen reproductive methods, absent strong public interest arguments, violates reproductive rights. The plea underscores that while the ART Act and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act aim to safeguard against reproductive exploitation, embryo adoption operates independently of such concerns, allowing women to carry pregnancies with full legal and parenthood responsibilities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026