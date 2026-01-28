Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to NCP leader Ajit Pawar after a fatal plane crash in Baramati. The crash claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Pawar and four others. Investigations are underway as Maharashtra leaders and family members gather to mourn his untimely demise.

Updated: 28-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the death of Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday morning. The crash also claimed the lives of four others on board the chartered flight.

During a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground, PM Modi highlighted Ajit Pawar's contributions to Maharashtra's development and extended condolences to his family and the families of the other victims. Modi also acknowledged the efforts of the cadets present at the rally, expressing grief amidst their assembly.

Ajit Pawar, traveling to Baramati for the Zilla Panchayat elections campaign, died when the aircraft crashed while attempting to land. He, along with his security officer, two pilots, and a flight attendant, perished in the crash. Investigations are ongoing, with teams from DGCA and AAIB examining the incident site and related documents.

Senior political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat, joined family and party members in Baramati to pay final respects. Ajit Pawar, renowned for his service across various Maharashtra governments, leaves behind his wife and two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

