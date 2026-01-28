Left Menu

BJP Confident Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; NDA Sees Opportunity

BJP national executive member R Sarathkumar expressed optimism for the NDA in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, criticizing ineffective welfare scheme delivery. He and the Tamil Nadu BJP president attacked the ruling DMK and Congress alliance, labeling it a 'failed engine' as political tensions rise.

Updated: 28-01-2026 18:40 IST
BJP National Executive Committee Member and actor R Sarathkumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the lead up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee member and actor R Sarathkumar conveyed optimism about the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects. He criticized the ineffective delivery of Central Government welfare schemes, despite their announced benefits.

Speaking to ANI, Sarathkumar stated, "The elections would be highly favourable for the NDA, and I am confident that the alliance has a strong chance of victory." He also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government frequently alleges that the Central Government has been inactive, despite its efforts.

The BJP's state president, Nainar Nagendran, launched an attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress, calling their partnership a 'failed engine.' He responded to Chief Minister MK Stalin's criticism that the NDA was a 'dabba engine', suggesting that the election results will expose which alliance truly lacks momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

