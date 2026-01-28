Left Menu

Pema Khandu Emphasizes Grassroots Empowerment in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu highlighted ideological clarity and grassroots empowerment during an orientation for newly elected local representatives. Applauding the BJP's election success, he emphasized the significance of trained governance and ideological commitment. He also urged representatives to bolster local democratic institutions, reflecting on the state's developmental strides.

Itanagar | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:52 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the pivotal role of discipline, ideological clarity, and grassroots empowerment in governance. Addressing new local representatives, he lauded the BJP's historic election success, underscoring the need for enhanced training and orientation.

Khandu highlighted the entry of educated first-time representatives into the panchayati raj system, noting that new training programs will be introduced to further their understanding of party ideology and governance duties. He credited the BJP's governance quality for Arunachal Pradesh's developmental transformation.

Reflecting on the state's democratic progress since 1972, Khandu contrasted the BJP's ideology-driven mission of 'nation first' with other parties. He urged representatives to continue strengthening grassroots democratic institutions, marking improvements in governance and development efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

