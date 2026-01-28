Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar's Final Visit to Nanded

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attended a Sikh congregation in Nanded before tragically passing away in an aircraft crash near Baramati airport, Pune, the following day.

Pawar had visited Nanded to participate in the 'Hind Di Chadar' ceremony, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

His unexpected death is deeply mourned by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members and locals who valued his commitment to the people and the party's grassroots activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)