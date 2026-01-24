Punjabis: Sacrifice in Their DNA Honored at Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Anniversary
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the intrinsic spirit of sacrifice in Punjabis, during a ceremony honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom in Nanded, Maharashtra. He asserted Punjabis' readiness to aid globally in crises, and called for greater awareness of Sikh Gurus' sacrifices.
During the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the inherent spirit of sacrifice inherent in Punjabis. Addressing the 'Hind Di Chadar' event in Nanded, Maharashtra, he noted the community's readiness to lay down lives for the nation, drawing from the teachings of Sikh Gurus.
Mann highlighted the significant contributions of Punjabis, whether on battlefields against enemies or during global crises. He pointed out their immediate response with 'langars' (community kitchens) in disasters worldwide, like the Turkey earthquake or Sri Lanka floods, underscoring their humanitarian efforts.
Furthermore, Mann urged for increased awareness of Sikh Gurus' sacrifices through varied communication platforms, illustrating such bravery with the story of Lakhi Shah Banjara. Additionally, he advocated for Nanded's recognition as a 'pious city', appealing to local governance and citing the historical ties to the teachings of Sikhism.
