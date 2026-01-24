Left Menu

Punjabis: Sacrifice in Their DNA Honored at Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the intrinsic spirit of sacrifice in Punjabis, during a ceremony honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom in Nanded, Maharashtra. He asserted Punjabis' readiness to aid globally in crises, and called for greater awareness of Sikh Gurus' sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:22 IST
Punjabis: Sacrifice in Their DNA Honored at Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Anniversary
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

During the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the inherent spirit of sacrifice inherent in Punjabis. Addressing the 'Hind Di Chadar' event in Nanded, Maharashtra, he noted the community's readiness to lay down lives for the nation, drawing from the teachings of Sikh Gurus.

Mann highlighted the significant contributions of Punjabis, whether on battlefields against enemies or during global crises. He pointed out their immediate response with 'langars' (community kitchens) in disasters worldwide, like the Turkey earthquake or Sri Lanka floods, underscoring their humanitarian efforts.

Furthermore, Mann urged for increased awareness of Sikh Gurus' sacrifices through varied communication platforms, illustrating such bravery with the story of Lakhi Shah Banjara. Additionally, he advocated for Nanded's recognition as a 'pious city', appealing to local governance and citing the historical ties to the teachings of Sikhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026