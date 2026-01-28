Left Menu

Rubio Faces Tough Senate Hearing Over Venezuela Policy

U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, faced a challenging Senate hearing regarding President Trump's Venezuela policy. Amidst potential resolutions to limit Trump's war powers, Rubio defended the administration's approach and denied U.S. military occupation. Tensions arose over communication gaps and the upcoming meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio found himself amidst a tense Senate hearing, defending the Trump administration's controversial Venezuela policy. Rubio, who once served as a Florida senator, faced scrutiny in an atmosphere less welcoming than his previous confirmation as the nation's top diplomat.

The Senate hearing saw Rubio addressing questions about the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with an overflow of attendees underscoring the session's significance. The administration, grappling with criticism over communication lapses, faced backlash for bypassing Congressional authorization in military actions.

While some Republicans showed rare opposition to Trump's strategy, Rubio insisted no U.S. military occupation was underway in Venezuela. With plans for a critical meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on the horizon, the hearing highlighted deep-seated concerns about U.S. involvement in foreign leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

