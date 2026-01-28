Remembering H V Anantha Subbarao: A Pillar of Karnataka's Labour Movement

Veteran trade union leader H V Anantha Subbarao, a stalwart of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has passed away, prompting tributes from across Karnataka's labour movement. Known for his unwavering commitment to Marxist principles, Subbarao played a pivotal role in strengthening organised labour within the state.

His journey began in the 1960s when inspired by communist ideology; he entered the trade union movement at a young age. Under his leadership, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) in Karnataka expanded into new workforce segments, including scheme workers and public transport employees, making him a central figure in industrial action negotiations.

Subbarao's legacy includes decades of advocacy for workers, particularly within the public transport sector, where he became synonymous with their struggles. His passing has been mourned by many, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who acknowledged his indelible contribution to the labour and political landscape of Karnataka.

