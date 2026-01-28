Political Maneuvering: CPI(M)'s Strategic Talks with Janata Unnayan Party
CPI(M) secretary Mohammed Salim's meeting with Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir has sparked speculation about a potential pre-election alliance. While discussing seat-sharing prospects, both parties aim to form a united front against the current government. Discussions continue with the Left Front and ISF regarding strategic alliances.
In the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, Mohammed Salim, the CPI(M) secretary in West Bengal, held a notable meeting with Humayun Kabir, leader of the newly-established Janata Unnayan Party. This move has generated talk of a potential political alliance.
While Salim emphasized that a concrete alliance was not confirmed, discussions about potential seat-sharing strategies were reportedly held. The CPI(M) is looking to revive its strategies since its performance in the last elections with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) was less than satisfactory.
Kabir confirmed that alignment talks were underway, urging a swift decision on the matter. He seeks a collaborative effort to counter the existing state governance, which he labels a 'corrupt dispensation.'
