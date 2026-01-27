Eritrean Smuggler Gets Maximum Sentence in Dutch Court

An Eritrean man, Tewelde Goitom, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Dutch court for his role in a notorious smuggling network. Convicted of people smuggling and extortion, Goitom was accused of subjecting migrants to inhumane treatment while orchestrating their perilous journeys from Libya to Europe.

The court dismissed Goitom's claims of mistaken identity, pointing to clear evidence of his leadership in the network that extorted migrants' families. Presiding Judge René Melaard highlighted the serious impact on immigration policy and the brutal conditions inflicted on migrants for financial gain.

Goitom's defense argued there was no jurisdictional link to the Netherlands, but the court upheld the conviction, ordering him to pay damages to victims. The case underscores the challenges of combating transnational human trafficking and holding perpetrators accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)