Coupang Under Scrutiny: Political Ties and Data Breach Concerns

South Korean authorities have initiated a search and seizure operation at Coupang as part of an investigation into corruption linked to parliament member Kim Byung-kee. The operation highlights the growing scrutiny facing the e-commerce company amid allegations of unethical political influence.

Kim Byung-kee, once a senior figure in the ruling Democratic Party, is under investigation for allegedly leveraging his position for personal gains. The police and representatives from both Coupang and Kim's office have withheld comments regarding the ongoing investigations.

Further complicating matters, Coupang is embroiled in a separate controversy concerning a significant data breach that has incited backlash from the public and lawmakers in South Korea and the U.S. Concerns have been raised about the treatment of Coupang as a U.S.-listed company, prompting U.S. investors to petition their government for equitable treatment.