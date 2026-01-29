Left Menu

Coupang Under Scrutiny: Political Ties and Data Breach Concerns

South Korean police have launched a search operation at e-commerce giant Coupang amid a corruption probe involving politician Kim Byung-kee, who faces allegations of unethical conduct. Coupang also faces a separate investigation over a major data leak, drawing criticism from U.S. investors and Congress members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 07:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean authorities have initiated a search and seizure operation at Coupang as part of an investigation into corruption linked to parliament member Kim Byung-kee. The operation highlights the growing scrutiny facing the e-commerce company amid allegations of unethical political influence.

Kim Byung-kee, once a senior figure in the ruling Democratic Party, is under investigation for allegedly leveraging his position for personal gains. The police and representatives from both Coupang and Kim's office have withheld comments regarding the ongoing investigations.

Further complicating matters, Coupang is embroiled in a separate controversy concerning a significant data breach that has incited backlash from the public and lawmakers in South Korea and the U.S. Concerns have been raised about the treatment of Coupang as a U.S.-listed company, prompting U.S. investors to petition their government for equitable treatment.

