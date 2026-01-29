Left Menu

Starmer Seeks Economic Revival with China: A New Era in UK-China Relations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, aiming to enhance economic ties and business opportunities. This visit, marked by mutual pledges for a strategic partnership and collaboration on tackling illegal migration, signifies a potential shift in UK-China relations after years of tension.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a significant meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The talks, held in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, aimed at revitalizing economic relations between the two nations after years of strained ties.

Starmer's visit underscores his priority to nurture Britain's international economic partnerships amid domestic challenges. Accompanied by over 50 business leaders, he emphasized the need for a sophisticated relationship with China, describing it as a vital global player. The meeting follows historical unease under previous UK governments.

Alongside economic discussions, the summit tackled collaborative efforts to curb illegal migration. As Europe navigates uncertain relations with the U.S., Starmer's diplomatic efforts hint at a broader Western strategy of re-engagement with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

