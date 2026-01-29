Left Menu

Amy Klobuchar Enters Minnesota Governor Race Amidst Immigration Turmoil

Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has announced her candidacy for Minnesota governor. Her decision comes as the state deals with the fallout from federal immigration crackdowns. Klobuchar emphasizes the need for leaders opposing the administration’s divisive tactics and seeking common ground for state issues.

Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has thrown her hat into the ring for the Minnesota governor's seat amidst rising tensions over federal immigration policies. Announcing her candidacy on Thursday, Klobuchar aims to address issues arising from President Donald Trump's controversial measures, which recently claimed the lives of two U.S. citizens in the state.

Following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by immigration agents in Minneapolis, outrage has swept the state, pressing Trump to make personnel changes. Klobuchar, who delayed her announcement after filing last week to succeed retiring Democrat Tim Walz, criticized the administration's divisive methods. "These times call for leaders who can stand up," she declared, urging for unity and action.

Alongside her candidacy, Klobuchar highlighted the violence incited by current immigration tactics, citing recent incidents that have caught international attention and even drawn flak from within Trump's party. Meanwhile, Republican Chris Madel withdrew from the governor race, citing isolation by national Republicans, as political turmoil continues in Minnesota.

