King Frederik to Strengthen Ties with Greenland Amid U.S. Pressure

Denmark's King Frederik announced a critical visit to Greenland, scheduled from February 18 to 20, aimed at bolstering the autonomous territory's spirits amid geopolitical pressure from the United States. America's previous threats under President Trump to annex Greenland have provoked anxiety among the islanders.

Trump initially claimed Greenland was necessary for U.S. national security but recently retracted proposals to take control by force, opting for diplomatic talks instead. The shift has not assuaged concerns entirely, as Washington already enjoys significant military presence.

King Frederik's last visit was in April 2025, and his upcoming trip highlights Greenland's strategic role. Meanwhile, Greenland's leadership, including Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, maintains a preference for Danish sovereignty, further complemented by recent mental health surveys reflecting public unease under the current diplomatic strain.