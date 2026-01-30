Left Menu

Mild tremors reported in TN's Virudhunagar district

An official from the National Centre for Seismology, a government-run agency which monitors quakes, said mild tremors occurred around 9.06 pm in Virudhunagar and nearby locations. Another resident N Kishore Kumar said he too felt the vibrations following the quake.

PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:49 IST
Mild tremors were felt in and around Virudhunagar, Srivilliputtur and neighbouring areas on January 29, officials said. An official from the National Centre for Seismology, a government-run agency which monitors quakes, said mild tremors occurred around 9.06 pm in Virudhunagar and nearby locations. The mild tremor with a magnitude of 3 occurred at a depth of 10 km around 9.06 pm, 185 km south west of Tiruchirappalli, 167 km south east of Kochi, an update by the National Centre for Seismology said on Friday. Residents, following the quake, came out of their houses and gathered onto the main road. Meanwhile, social media was flooded with residents posting their experience. ''Yes, experienced certain vibration for few seconds only,'' N Yogaraj, a resident said in a post on 'X'. Another resident N Kishore Kumar said he too felt the vibrations following the quake.

