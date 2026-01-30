Left Menu

In the evening, Nabin is scheduled to meet BJPs NDA National Democratic Alliance partners, including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independent MLAs who are supporting the Sawant-led government in the state. Nabins visit will play a crucial role in further strengthening the BJPs booth-level organisation in Goa, the partys national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, had said on Thursday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:26 IST
BJP president Nitin Nabin arrives in Goa on first visit since taking charge
BJP president Nitin Nabin arrived in Goa on Friday on his maiden visit to the coastal state after assuming the charge. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state BJP chief Damodar Naik and other party office-bearers received him at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa, North Goa. The BJP chief, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, left for the party's state headquarters in Panaji. Assembly elections in the BJP-governed Goa are due next year. Nabin will chair the state BJP core committee meeting in Panaji in the afternoon. Before that, he is scheduled to visit the Mahalsa Narayani Temple at Verna village in South Goa. A senior party official said he will meet their South District members in the second half of the day in Margao. He will head back to Panaji later to address a meeting of state office-bearers, state morcha presidents, mandal incharges and mandal general secretaries. In the evening, Nabin is scheduled to meet BJP's NDA (National Democratic Alliance) partners, including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independent MLAs who are supporting the Sawant-led government in the state. ''Nabin's visit will play a crucial role in further strengthening the BJP's booth-level organisation in Goa,'' the party's national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, had said on Thursday. Nabin took over as the BJP's 12th national president on January 20, succeeding J P Nadda and beginning a new chapter for the party as it seeks to tighten its grip on the country's politics and further expand its influence in uncharted territories with a generational shift in the organisation.

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

