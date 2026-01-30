Following are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL11 DL-PM-GANDHI-RAJGHAT (11.55 am) **** President, PM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on death anniversary New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat memorial on his 78th death anniversary on Friday. **** MAHATMA GANDHI-LD CONG (11.45 am) **** Gandhi a way of thinking which ideology of hate unsuccessfully tried to erase: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi is not just a person, but a way of thinking that an empire, an ideology of hatred and arrogance of power unsuccessfully tried to erase at different points in time. **** GANDHI-RAMESH-LETTERS (10.55 am) **** Ramesh puts out 1948 letters by Nehru, Patel to Mookerjee slamming RSS, Hindu Mahasabha New Delhi: On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday recalled two separate letters written in 1948 to Syama Prasad Mookerjee by Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in which they strongly criticised and raised questions over the activities of the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS. **** DEL10 JK-SEARCH-OPERATION (11.46 am) **** Anti-terror operation intensified in J-K's Kishtwar; mobile internet services remain suspended Jammu: Security forces on Friday intensified their ongoing anti-terror operation in the snowbound Chatroo belt to track down and neutralise a group of three holed up Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. **** CAL11 AS-SHAH-PROJECTS (12.33 pm) **** Amit Shah unveils development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched projects worth Rs 1,715 crore, including the second legislative assembly complex, in Assam's Dibrugarh. **** DEL12 CONG-NICOBAR (12.37 pm) **** Cong slams govt over attempt to bring private players into Nicobar project New Delhi: The Congress on Friday alleged that the Great Nicobar project is being ''bulldozed through'' by the Modi government and said it is attempting to bring in private players into the venture at a time when it has refused to disclose key details to the general public on the grounds of national security. **** MDS6 KL-GANDHI-SANGH PARIVAR-CM (12.11pm) **** Sangh Parivar still afraid of Mahatma Gandhi: Kerala CM Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 78th death anniversary and claimed that the Sangh Parivar was still afraid of him and his memory and that is why his name was removed from the rural employment guarantee scheme. **** MDS7 KA-ASSEMBLY-SOCIAL MEDIA-MINISTER (12.47pm) **** K'taka govt holding consultations on measures for responsible use of AI, social media: Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that the state government is holding consultations regarding measures to be put in place for responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media, especially among children. **** BOM5 MP-ACCIDENT (11.52am) **** Four killed as truck crashes into car amid dense fog in MP's Gwalior district Gwalior: Four persons were killed when a truck hit a car amid dense fog in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday morning, police said. **** BOM6 CG-NAXAL-SURRENDER (12.16pm) **** Four Naxalites with total bounty of Rs 8 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma Sukma (Chhattisgarh):Four Naxalites, including two women, carrying cumulative rewards of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered along with their weapons in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said. **** LEGAL LGD4 SC-MARTYRS DAY-SILENCE (11.23 am) **** Martyrs' Day: SC judges, lawyers observe two-minute silence New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed a two-minute silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's freedom. **** FOREIGN FGN12 US-INDIA-SCULPTURES (6.52 am) **** US to return three ancient bronze sculptures to India New York:The US will return three ancient bronze sculptures to India that were illegally removed from the country's temples. By Yoshita Singh **** FGN16 UN-GUTERRES-INDIA-EU (09.22 am) **** UN chief Guterres cites India-EU trade agreement as he underlines need to support 'multi-polarity' United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres cited the FTA between India and the EU as he underlined the need to support ''multi-polarity'', emphasising that global problems will not be solved by ''one power calling the shots'', in a veiled reference to the US and China. By Yoshita Singh ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)