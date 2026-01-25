Karnataka Political Tensions: Siddaramaiah Dismisses JD(S) Power Claims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday dismissed claims by the JD(S) concerning their potential to regain power, following the arrest of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna. The CM maintained that Revanna's arrest was lawful and devoid of any governmental interference.

Siddaramaiah criticized the JD(S) for political theatrics, suggesting their ambitions of forming a government were unrealistic. 'We acted according to the law,' asserted the CM, ridiculing claims that JD(S) could rely on BJP support.

Addressing allegations of undue influence and bribery in Revanna's arrest, Siddaramaiah rejected these as baseless, pointing out rewards given to police in Prajwal case. He reaffirmed Congress's intent to secure victory in the 2028 Assembly elections, dismissing an impending BJP-JD(S) alliance.