Left Menu

Karnataka Political Tensions: Siddaramaiah Dismisses JD(S) Power Claims

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed JD(S) power claims, asserting no governmental interference in JD(S) MLA H D Revanna's arrest. He criticized JD(S)'s political rhetoric and emphasized Congress's adherence to the law. He dismissed allegations of influence on Revanna's arrest and assured Congress's return to power in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:25 IST
Karnataka Political Tensions: Siddaramaiah Dismisses JD(S) Power Claims
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday dismissed claims by the JD(S) concerning their potential to regain power, following the arrest of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna. The CM maintained that Revanna's arrest was lawful and devoid of any governmental interference.

Siddaramaiah criticized the JD(S) for political theatrics, suggesting their ambitions of forming a government were unrealistic. 'We acted according to the law,' asserted the CM, ridiculing claims that JD(S) could rely on BJP support.

Addressing allegations of undue influence and bribery in Revanna's arrest, Siddaramaiah rejected these as baseless, pointing out rewards given to police in Prajwal case. He reaffirmed Congress's intent to secure victory in the 2028 Assembly elections, dismissing an impending BJP-JD(S) alliance.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026