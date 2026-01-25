Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Dismisses JD(S)'s Electoral Hopes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly denied allegations that his government interfered in the arrest of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, maintaining it was conducted according to the law. Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, faces accusations of abduction related to his son's rape case.

Siddaramaiah criticized JD(S) aspirations to form a government, calling such goals unrealistic given their current position. He highlighted that, despite any alliances with BJP, JD(S) lacks sufficient seats to gain power, emphasizing Congress's electoral strength and prospects for the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing governance queries, Siddaramaiah noted the upcoming state budget preparations and acknowledged a favorable reception for Karnataka at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Additionally, he provided assurances regarding the Governor's role in legislative sessions and countered BJP's claims concerning the state's Republic Day tableau submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)