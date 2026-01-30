Left Menu

Srinivasan, husband of P T Usha, dies

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:45 IST
V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, died in the early hours of Friday, according to family sources. He was 64. Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning. Although he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived, the sources said. A former CISF inspector, he was a constant presence by Usha's side throughout her illustrious sporting and political career. He was widely regarded as her pillar of support and the driving force behind her many professional milestones. A native of Ponnani in Malappuram district, Srinivasan was a former Kabbadi player and he took initiative in setting up Usha School of Athletics. The couple have a son, Ujjwal. BJP sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Srinivasan. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences by calling Usha personally over the phone, they said.

