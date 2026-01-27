Madhya Pradesh High Court sets up a single-member judicial commission to probe water contamination in Indore.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh High Court sets up a single-member judicial commission to probe water contamination in Indore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Arizona Border Shooting Spurs Critical Investigation
Arizona Shooting Involving U.S. Border Patrol Under Investigation
Delhi Expands Public Healthcare Facilities at Indira Gandhi Hospital
Congress Pushes for Accountability in Parliament Amid Controversies
Cyber Crackdown: Six Arrested in Telangana Fraud Investigation