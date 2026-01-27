Left Menu

CPI(M) Leaders and the Padma Vibhushan: A Legacy of Refusal

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby stated that deceased leader V S Achuthanandan, like past CPI(M) leaders, would have declined the Padma Vibhushan award. Despite their political stance, Achuthanandan's family appreciated the honor posthumously awarded to him for his public affairs contribution.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:14 IST
On Tuesday, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby remarked that the late leader V S Achuthanandan would have rejected the Padma Vibhushan award, aligning with the tradition of past CPI(M) leaders.

Historically, similar honors were politely declined by party stalwarts like E M S Namboodiripad, Jyoti Basu, Harkishan Singh Surjeet, and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who expressed gratitude to the government but opted not to accept.

Despite Achuthanandan's familial legacy of refusal, his kin welcomed the posthumous recognition for his contributions to public affairs, celebrating him as an influential figure in India's freedom movement.

