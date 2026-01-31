Journalist Don Lemon is charged with federal civil rights crimes in anti-ICE church protest

Journalist Don Lemon was released from custody Friday after he was arrested and hit with federal civil rights charges over his coverage of an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a service at a Minnesota church. Lemon was arrested Thursday while across the country in Los Angeles, while another independent journalist and two protest participants were arrested in Minnesota. He struck a confident, defiant tone while speaking to reporters after a court appearance in California. ''I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now,'' Lemon declared. The arrests brought sharp criticism from news media advocates and civil rights activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton, who said the Trump administration is taking a ''sledgehammer'' to ''the knees of the First Amendment.'' Lemon and others were indicted on charges of conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshippers during the Jan. 18 protest at the Cities Church in St. Paul, where a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement official is a pastor. In federal court in Los Angeles, Assistant US Attorney Alexander Robbins argued for a USD 100,000 bond, telling a judge that Lemon ''knowingly joined a mob that stormed into a church.'' He was released, however, without having to post money and was granted permission to travel to France in June while the case is pending. Defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski said Lemon plans to plead not guilty and fight the charges. Lemon, who was fired from CNN in 2023 following a bumpy run as a morning host, has said he has no affiliation to the organization that went into the church and he was there as a solo journalist chronicling protesters. ''Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,'' his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. ''The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.'' Attorney General Pam Bondi promoted the arrests on social media. ''Make no mistake. Under President Trump's leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely,'' Bondi said in a video posted online. ''And if I haven't been clear already, if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you.'' Keep trying Since he left CNN, Lemon has joined the legion of journalists who have gone into business for himself, posting regularly on YouTube. He hasn't hidden his disdain for President Donald Trump. Yet during his online show from the church, he said repeatedly: ''I'm not here as an activist. I'm here as a journalist.'' He described the scene before him, and interviewed churchgoers and demonstrators. A magistrate judge last week rejected prosecutors' initial bid to charge the veteran journalist. Shortly after, he predicted on his show that the administration would try again. ''And guess what,'' he said. ''Here I am. Keep trying. That's not going to stop me from being a journalist. That's not going to diminish my voice. Go ahead, make me into the new Jimmy Kimmel, if you want. Just do it. Because I'm not going anywhere.'' Georgia Fort livestreamed the moments before her arrest, telling viewers that agents were at her door and her First Amendment right as a journalist was being diminished. A judge released Fort, Trahern Crews and Jamael Lundy on bond, rejecting the Justice Department's attempt to keep them in custody. Not guilty pleas were entered. Fort's supporters in the courtroom clapped and whooped. ''It's a sinister turn of events in this country,'' Fort's attorney, Kevin Riach, said in court. Discouraging scrutiny Jane Kirtley, a media law and ethics expert at the University of Minnesota, said the federal laws cited by the government were not intended to apply to reporters gathering news. The charges against Lemon and Fort, she said, are ''pure intimidation and government overreach.'' Some experts and activists said the charges were not only an attack on press freedoms but also a strike against Black Americans who count on Black journalists to bear witness to injustice and oppression. The National Association of Black Journalists said it was ''outraged and deeply alarmed'' by Lemon's arrest. The group called it an effort to ''criminalize and threaten press freedom under the guise of law enforcement.'' Crews is a leader of Black Lives Matter Minnesota who has led many protests and actions for racial justice, particularly following George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis in 2020. ''All the greats have been to jail, MLK, Malcom X - people who stood up for justice get attacked,'' Crews told The Associated Press. ''We were just practicing our First Amendment rights.'' Protesters charged previously A prominent civil rights attorney and two other people involved in the protest were arrested last week. Prosecutors have accused them of civil rights violations for disrupting the Cities Church service. The Justice Department launched an investigation after the group interrupted services by chanting ''ICE out'' and ''Justice for Renee Good,'' referring to the 37-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. Lundy, a candidate for state Senate, works for the office of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and is married to a St. Paul City Council member. Lemon briefly interviewed him as they gathered with protesters preparing to drive to the church on Jan. 18. ''I feel like it's important that if you're going to be representing people in office that you are out here with the people,'' Lundy told Lemon, adding he believed in ''direct action, certainly within the lines of the law.'' Church leaders praise arrests in protest Cities Church belongs to the Southern Baptist Convention and lists one of its pastors as David Easterwood, who leads ICE's St. Paul field office. ''We are grateful that the Department of Justice acted swiftly to protect Cities Church so that we can continue to faithfully live out the church's mission to worship Jesus and make him known,'' lead pastor Jonathan Parnell said.

