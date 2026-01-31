Left Menu

5 killed, 6 injured in Odisha road accident, CM Majhi condoles

At least five persons died and six others were critically injured when a truck ran over three two-wheelers in Odishas Ganjam district, police said on Saturday morning.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 16:26 IST
At least five persons died and six others were critically injured when a truck ran over three two-wheelers in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Saturday morning. The accident took place at Haldiapadar on National Highway-16 that passes through Berhampur city. Eyewitnesses claimed that the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the NH and it rammed into three motorcycles one after another before hitting a bridge. ''Four persons died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries later. The injured, including a few pedestrians, were taken to MKCG Medical College Hospital,'' police said. According to police, the speeding truck hit three bikes and dragged them for about 200 metres. The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident. Southern Range IG Niti Sekhar reached the spot and monitored the rescue of the injured persons. He said the truck's driver was later arrested and investigation was on. Taking to X, CMO Odisha said, ''Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief after learning about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Haldiapadar near Berhampur in Ganjam district.'' It added that Majhi also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). The CM has directed authorities to ensure best medical care to all the injured, it added. Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in separate social media posts also expressed grief over the death of the five persons in the accident.

