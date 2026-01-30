GG Tronics India gets Rs 433 cr order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday said its arm GG Tronics India has secured a Rs 433 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to supply KAVACH, India's indigenous train collision avoidance system. The scope of the order includes supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of on-board KAVACH locomotive equipment in accordance with Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) specifications, along with annual maintenance contract (AMC) for 11 years. The AMC will be applicable from the fifth year onwards, priced at 3 per cent per annum, as per contract terms, a company statement said. The supply scope also covers complete wiring, harnessing, cabling, and integration with the locomotive KAVACH system. The total order value is Rs 433.34 crore (inclusive of taxes), with an execution timeline of one year. ''With our deep engineering capabilities, proven execution strength, and strong focus on indigenous innovation, we remain committed to supporting India's railway modernisation journey and contributing meaningfully to safer, smarter mobility,'' Amar Kaul, Global CEO and Managing Director, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, said. GGT is currently in advanced stages of securing the final RDSO clearance for KAVACH 4.0, having successfully completed all mandatory safety tests including protection from signal passing at danger, head-on collision, rear end collision, and speed supervision. The final Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) is scheduled to commence in February 2026. Bengaluru-headquartered GG Tronics India Private Limited (GGT), specializes in designing, manufacturing, supplying, and installing Electronic Safety Embedded Signalling Systems for the Railway Transportation segment. Its notable offering is the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), also referred to as Automatic Train Protection Systems (IRATPS) or 'KAVACH,' for which GGT is a developmental vendor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)