Tensions Flare in Lok Sabha over Unpublished Memoir

In the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi validated an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief M M Naravane, but the issue caused friction and led to an adjournment. Despite opposition and a ruling from Speaker Om Birla, Gandhi persisted in raising concerns, supported by fellow opposition members.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, presented an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief M M Naravane in the Lok Sabha, causing a commotion that resulted in a brief adjournment.

Despite an existing ruling from Speaker Om Birla, Gandhi insisted on addressing the issue, backed by opposition members amid BJP opposition.

MPs from both sides exchanged heated remarks, forcing the House to adjourn again, underscoring ongoing tensions over the memoir's controversial contents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

