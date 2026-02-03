Left Menu

Chaos in Lok Sabha: Disruptions and Allegations Mark Heated Session

The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid chaos as Opposition uproar interrupted proceedings during the Budget Session. Key Congress MPs were suspended, and Rahul Gandhi made explosive claims against PM Modi concerning an India-US trade deal and a case involving the Adani Group, stirring further political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:20 IST
Chaos in Lok Sabha: Disruptions and Allegations Mark Heated Session
Visual from Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha witnessed significant disruptions on Tuesday, which led to the adjournment of the Budget Session following uproar from Opposition members. The chaos unfolded during Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, during which several Congress MPs allegedly threw papers, complicating proceedings further.

The Chair responded by suspending six Congress MPs for the remainder of the session. Suspended members include Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and others. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced plans to file a formal complaint, urging strict action against the involved MPs.

Adding to the drama, Rahul Gandhi leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he is "compromised" and has "sold the country" via an India-US trade deal. He pointed to a case against Adani in the US and referenced the Epstein files, expressing concerns over pressures faced by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026