Chaos in Lok Sabha: Disruptions and Allegations Mark Heated Session

The Lok Sabha witnessed significant disruptions on Tuesday, which led to the adjournment of the Budget Session following uproar from Opposition members. The chaos unfolded during Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's address, during which several Congress MPs allegedly threw papers, complicating proceedings further.

The Chair responded by suspending six Congress MPs for the remainder of the session. Suspended members include Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and others. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced plans to file a formal complaint, urging strict action against the involved MPs.

Adding to the drama, Rahul Gandhi leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he is "compromised" and has "sold the country" via an India-US trade deal. He pointed to a case against Adani in the US and referenced the Epstein files, expressing concerns over pressures faced by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)