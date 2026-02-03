Left Menu

Parliament Turmoil: Eight MPs Suspended Amid Tensions

In escalating tensions, seven Congress MPs and one CPI-M MP were suspended from the Lok Sabha for unruly behavior. This decision intensifies the confrontation between the government and the opposition, particularly concerning denied opportunities for discussion and external issues like the India-US trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:24 IST
Parliament Turmoil: Eight MPs Suspended Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political skirmish between India's government and the opposition reached new heights as seven Congress representatives and one CPI-M MP faced suspension from the Lok Sabha. The punitive action occurred after members exhibited disruptive conduct, tearing and hurling papers at the Chair.

The suspension, lasting for the remainder of the Budget Session concluding on April 2, exacerbates the existing friction between the opposing sides. Central to the discontent is the exclusion of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from discussing a controversial article based on unpublished excerpts from a former Army chief's memoir regarding the 2020 India-China standoff.

In addition, the opposition voiced concerns over American President Donald Trump's announcement of the India-US trade deal and the alleged demolition activities at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat. Outside Parliament, Congress members, led by Gandhi, demonstrated, asserting that suspended MPs would persist with their protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026