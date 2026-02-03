Parliament Turmoil: Eight MPs Suspended Amid Tensions

The political skirmish between India's government and the opposition reached new heights as seven Congress representatives and one CPI-M MP faced suspension from the Lok Sabha. The punitive action occurred after members exhibited disruptive conduct, tearing and hurling papers at the Chair.

The suspension, lasting for the remainder of the Budget Session concluding on April 2, exacerbates the existing friction between the opposing sides. Central to the discontent is the exclusion of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from discussing a controversial article based on unpublished excerpts from a former Army chief's memoir regarding the 2020 India-China standoff.

In addition, the opposition voiced concerns over American President Donald Trump's announcement of the India-US trade deal and the alleged demolition activities at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat. Outside Parliament, Congress members, led by Gandhi, demonstrated, asserting that suspended MPs would persist with their protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)