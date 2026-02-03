Vision 2031: Charting Kerala's Future Through Democracy

The Kerala government is set to host the Vision 2031 International Conference on Development and Democracy from February 15 to 17, slated to inaugurate by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Shankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the inaugural session.

The conference will feature prominent speakers such as Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, historian Romila Thapar, and World Food Prize winner Shakuntala Thilsted. It will include technical sessions at nine different venues on February 16 and 17, offering a platform for experts to discuss Kerala's development initiatives and potential future pathways.

A concluding seminar on secularism, democracy, and responsive government will see participation from notable leaders including Farooq Abdullah and Prakash Karat. Chief Minister Vijayan has urged for full cooperation from departments to ensure smooth proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)