MPs Challenge India-US Trade Deal in Rajya Sabha

In a heated session on Tuesday, Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha launched a pointed critique against the government concerning the India-US trade deal. They accused New Delhi of capitulating to American economic expansionism, which they fear could harm domestic farmers.

The debate follows US President Donald Trump's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to replace Russian oil imports with purchases from the United States and potentially Venezuela. MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil urged the government to clarify these claims and protect Indian agricultural interests.

Concerns over economic policies were echoed by Ritabrata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress, who highlighted the struggles of small and medium enterprises despite being the backbone of India's economy. The Opposition contends that GDP growth figures mask deeper issues, such as unemployment and inequality.

