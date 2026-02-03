MPs Challenge India-US Trade Deal in Rajya Sabha
Opposition MPs in India's Rajya Sabha criticized the government over the finalization of the India-US trade deal, alleging that New Delhi yielded to American economic pressures, thereby endangering Indian farmers. They also questioned claims about India's oil purchases and demanded clarity from the government.
In a heated session on Tuesday, Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha launched a pointed critique against the government concerning the India-US trade deal. They accused New Delhi of capitulating to American economic expansionism, which they fear could harm domestic farmers.
The debate follows US President Donald Trump's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to replace Russian oil imports with purchases from the United States and potentially Venezuela. MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil urged the government to clarify these claims and protect Indian agricultural interests.
Concerns over economic policies were echoed by Ritabrata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress, who highlighted the struggles of small and medium enterprises despite being the backbone of India's economy. The Opposition contends that GDP growth figures mask deeper issues, such as unemployment and inequality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
