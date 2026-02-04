Left Menu

Petronas and PTT Ink Landmark LNG Supply Deal

Malaysia's Petronas has agreed to supply liquefied natural gas to Thailand's PTT for a five-year period starting in 2028. This agreement was announced during the LNG2026 conference in Doha. Petronas will deliver four to five LNG cargoes annually under this new contract.

Updated: 04-02-2026 18:03 IST
Malaysia's leading energy company, Petronas, has entered into a pivotal agreement with Thailand's PTT to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) over a period of five years, commencing in 2028. This strategic partnership was revealed at the LNG2026 conference held in Qatar's capital, Doha.

As per the agreement, Petronas is committed to delivering four to five LNG shipments annually, strengthening the energy ties between the two Southeast Asian countries. This move marks a significant step in ensuring steady LNG supply to PTT, one of the region's major players in energy procurement.

The announcement highlights the importance of cross-border collaborations in the energy sector, aiming to meet growing regional demand while fostering sustainable and cooperative energy production practices.

