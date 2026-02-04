Left Menu

Sunetra Pawar: A New Era for NCP Leadership

Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, is encouraged by NCP workers, led by MLA Pratap Chikhalikar, to assume party leadership following Ajit Pawar's tragic demise. Influential figures like Praful Patel also support her leadership appointment, made swiftly post-Ajit's death to maintain family and party unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:43 IST
NCP workers in Maharashtra are calling for Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to lead the Nationalist Congress Party. This support was echoed by Loha MLA Pratap Chikhalikar in Nanded, reflecting a consolidated wish among party members.

The call for Sunetra's leadership comes in the wake of the untimely death of her predecessor and relative, Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

Despite the hasty nature of her appointment, key party figures like Praful Patel back her leadership. Chikhalikar noted the necessity of passing the leadership torch to maintain stability and honor collective sentiments within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

