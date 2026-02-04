Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Fights for West Bengal Voters in Supreme Court

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister, personally argued in the Supreme Court, advocating for a fair revision of the electoral rolls. Banerjee accused the Election Commission of unfairly targeting West Bengal, urging the court to include Aadhaar and protect genuine voters. The bench sought responses from the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:41 IST
Mamata Banerjee Fights for West Bengal Voters in Supreme Court
petition
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, made a rare personal appearance in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to challenge the special intensive revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission. She claimed that the ongoing process unfairly targets West Bengal and compromises the rights of its citizens.

Banerjee, supported by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Shyam Divan, requested the bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant to allow her to present her case. She argued that the process, which is usually lengthy, is being rushed, risking the exclusion of genuine voters. The Supreme Court's involvement, she said, was vital to 'save democracy.'

The court granted her 15 minutes to express her concerns, after which notices were issued to the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, requiring their responses by February 9. The bench emphasized the need to ensure that no eligible voter is left off the electoral roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Steady Decline: Ministry of Home Affairs Slashes Vacancies by 2025

Steady Decline: Ministry of Home Affairs Slashes Vacancies by 2025

 India
2
Devegowda's Insight: The Silent Power of Modi's Trade Triumphs

Devegowda's Insight: The Silent Power of Modi's Trade Triumphs

 India
3
Gold Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Sanctuary Shine

Gold Climbs Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Sanctuary Shine

 Global
4
BJP's Fierce Campaign Trail: Safeguarding Traditions

BJP's Fierce Campaign Trail: Safeguarding Traditions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026