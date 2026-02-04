Mamata Banerjee Fights for West Bengal Voters in Supreme Court

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, made a rare personal appearance in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to challenge the special intensive revision of electoral rolls by the Election Commission. She claimed that the ongoing process unfairly targets West Bengal and compromises the rights of its citizens.

Banerjee, supported by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Shyam Divan, requested the bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant to allow her to present her case. She argued that the process, which is usually lengthy, is being rushed, risking the exclusion of genuine voters. The Supreme Court's involvement, she said, was vital to 'save democracy.'

The court granted her 15 minutes to express her concerns, after which notices were issued to the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, requiring their responses by February 9. The bench emphasized the need to ensure that no eligible voter is left off the electoral roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)