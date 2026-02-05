Life Sentence for Routh: Attempted Assassination Shakes U.S. Democracy

Ryan Routh, previously convicted for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump shortly before the 2024 election, has been sentenced to life in prison. The decision was rendered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Fort Pierce, Florida, emphasizing Routh's calculated intentions and long criminal record.

Prosecutors portrayed Routh's actions as a direct assault on American democracy, recommending a life sentence. Routh, representing himself in court, maintained a convoluted defense, diverging into topics unrelated to his case during his sentencing address. His appeal of the conviction remains under consideration.

Routh's actions were part of a larger narrative of political violence, with another assassination attempt on Trump occurring just months before. As the legal system grapples with such threats, the case underscores significant tensions within the U.S. justice framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)