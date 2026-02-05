Nike Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Alleged Reverse Discrimination

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has initiated an investigation into Nike over allegations of discrimination against white individuals through its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, according to a recent court filing. The agency claims Nike has failed to comply with a comprehensive subpoena demanding racial and ethnic workforce data and details of employees involved in development programs.

This probe aligns with ongoing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his appointees to dismantle DEI policies within government, education, and the private sector. Critics argue that these initiatives compromise merit-based decisions and may lead to reverse discrimination.

The EEOC's investigation into Nike was prompted by a rare commissioner's charge filed by Chair Andrea Lucas in May 2024. She emphasized the necessity of pursuing legal actions when there are strong indications of unlawful DEI practices, marking this as a significant instance of regulatory scrutiny within corporate America.

