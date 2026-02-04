Left Menu

Strengthening Strategic Ties: Putin and Xi's Virtual Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting to discuss the robust relations between Russia and China, particularly focusing on energy and other sectors. Portions of their conversation were aired on Russian state television, showcasing the importance of their diplomatic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:02 IST
In a significant display of international diplomacy, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in virtual talks with China's Xi Jinping, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations.

The meeting, which was partially televised on Russian state TV, highlighted the leaders' focus on collaboration in energy and other crucial areas.

This dialogue marks a continuation of both countries' intent to bolster cooperation, reflecting on complex global alignments in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

