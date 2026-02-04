Strengthening Strategic Ties: Putin and Xi's Virtual Dialogue

In a significant display of international diplomacy, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in virtual talks with China's Xi Jinping, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations.

The meeting, which was partially televised on Russian state TV, highlighted the leaders' focus on collaboration in energy and other crucial areas.

This dialogue marks a continuation of both countries' intent to bolster cooperation, reflecting on complex global alignments in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)