Rohit Pawar Urges Support for Ajit Pawar's Legacy Ahead of ZP Elections

Rohit Pawar appeals to voters in 12 districts for support in Zilla Parishad elections, invoking late Ajit Pawar's legacy. NCP and NCP (SP) contest together post Ajit Pawar's tragic death, aiming to carry forward his ideology. Elections set for February 7, with results anticipated on February 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:28 IST
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA, has made an emotional appeal to voters across 12 districts gearing up for the Zilla Parishad elections. He urged them to support the NCP by remembering the late Ajit Pawar, who recently passed away in a plane crash.

In the wake of his uncle's tragic death, Pawar emphasized the importance of carrying forward Ajit Pawar's ideology, marking the election as a timely tribute to his memory. The NCP and NCP (SP) have united, contesting the elections under the NCP's clock symbol.

The elections, scheduled for February 7, will decide 731 ZP seats and 1,462 panchayat samiti seats. Voter support in Ajit Pawar's honor is pivotal for the NCP's campaign, with vote counting set for February 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

