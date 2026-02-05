Rohit Pawar Urges Support for Ajit Pawar's Legacy Ahead of ZP Elections

Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA, has made an emotional appeal to voters across 12 districts gearing up for the Zilla Parishad elections. He urged them to support the NCP by remembering the late Ajit Pawar, who recently passed away in a plane crash.

In the wake of his uncle's tragic death, Pawar emphasized the importance of carrying forward Ajit Pawar's ideology, marking the election as a timely tribute to his memory. The NCP and NCP (SP) have united, contesting the elections under the NCP's clock symbol.

The elections, scheduled for February 7, will decide 731 ZP seats and 1,462 panchayat samiti seats. Voter support in Ajit Pawar's honor is pivotal for the NCP's campaign, with vote counting set for February 9.

