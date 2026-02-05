Jamaat-e-Islami Pledges Cooperative Foreign Relations Ahead of Bangladesh Elections

With just days to go before Bangladesh's national elections, the Islamic conservative party Jamaat-e-Islami has announced its election manifesto, underscoring plans for "constructive and cooperative" relations with neighboring countries like India. According to Wednesday's release, the party seeks relations based on "mutual respect and fairness" to enhance Bangladesh's global standing and the mobility of its passport.

The manifesto outlines the establishment of peaceful, friendly ties with neighboring countries such as India, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Thailand. Jamaat also commits to strengthening connections with the Muslim world, targeting expanded diplomatic, economic, and strategic relations globally, especially with Eastern Europe, Africa, and South America.

Commitments to active participation in the United Nations and regional bodies like SAARC and ASEAN were also highlighted, especially concerning peace and security initiatives. Addressing the Rohingya crisis in cooperation with the international community and continuing UN peacekeeping contributions are central tenets ahead of the elections set for February 12.

The political landscape has shifted with the Awami League banned from the race and Jamaat in a seat-sharing agreement with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). This February 12 polling session, pivotal in the wake of the 2024 July Uprising, comes amidst credibility concerns and potential violence risks identified by the International Crisis Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)