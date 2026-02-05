Debate Over Non-Vegetarian Policy in Maharashtra's Forest Rest Houses

Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal has sparked a debate by urging the forest department to lift the ban on non-vegetarian food in forest rest houses, including reserves and sanctuaries. Jaiswal contends that the ban is deterring tourists and impacting revenue, as visitors opt for private accommodations.

The minister argues that the prohibition on non-vegetarian cuisine is unnecessary and financially detrimental to the department. However, forest officials remain divided, with some opposing the idea, citing the ecological sensitivity of the protected areas and the potential threat to wildlife conservation efforts.

Despite a request for urgent feedback, Additional Principal Chief Conservator Rishikesh Ranjan notes that no consensus has been reached within the departments. The forest department continues to seek opinions as it navigates the balance between conservation and tourism-driven revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)